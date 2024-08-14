Henderson ISD Athletic Director faces potential reassignment

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2024 at 2:45 pm

HENDERSON – Henderson ISD Athletic Director could face reassignment within the district. People in Henderson rallied in support of the school district’s Athletic Director Clay Freeman who is facing possible removal from his position. This reassignment within the district will be made by the Interim Superintendent Jim Dunlap. Meanwhile, community members are wondering why and gathered at Tuesday’s school board meeting to hear Freeman’s fate. After a closed session meeting, the school board did not take any action.

“Typically, the superintendent take personnel action on campus. They are the CEO on campus and make internal decisions and campus operations and who staffs those positions,” Russell Brown, president of HISD school board of trustees said.

Brown said that the school board receives recommendations on the acceptance of new hires and resignations.

Freeman has been the athletic director for three years, previously holding administration positions. Freeman said he has been a coach, assistant principal at Henderson ISD and principal at Wylie Elementary.

Freeman said he was asked if he would take a buyout by Dunlap on his first day as the interim.

“First is kind-of heart break and questions of why? and then it’s turned into anger, competitive fire anger just to kind of prove what you stood for in your career and have something like this happen,” Freeman said.

Now, he could be reassigned to Executive of Facilities which covers maintenance and transportation.

Dunlap released the following statement on the situation:

“I have not taken official action regarding any reassignment of any staff member. I presented a concept to Mr. Freeman and asked him to think about it over the weekend and we would discuss it on Monday. My plan was to flesh out the details and timelines to develop over the next few weeks or months before everything is finalized. We never had the opportunity to discuss those ideas. Safety and security is critical in my mind, and maintenance and transportation all have very capable individuals operating in their areas and I believe it is in the best interest of the district to consolidate these under one proven administrator. Mr. Freeman is a strong leader and is the best person to assume these responsibilities.”

Athletes, parents and former students spoke on his behalf at the meeting, touting Freeman’s success and questioning the timing of this potential move. Henderson ISD begins class on Wednesday.

