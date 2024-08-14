Today is Wednesday August 14, 2024
One dead after three-vehicle crash in Smith County

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2024 at 11:28 am
SMITH COUNTY – One dead after three-vehicle crash in Smith CountyOur news partners at KETK report that one person is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 31 in Smith County. According to Smith County Emergency Services District 2, the crash happened at Highway 31 and FM 2908 after midnight. Officials said one person was dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital. DPS is conducting the investigation.



