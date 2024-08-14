Today is Wednesday August 14, 2024
On This Day, Aug. 14, 1971: The Who release ‘Who’s Next’

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2024 at 10:02 am
On This Day, Aug. 14, 1971…

English rockers The Who released their iconic album Who’s Next, featuring such future Who classics as “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and “Behind Blue Eyes.”

The album was originally conceived as another rock opera, Lifehouse, following their 1969 hit TommyPete Townshend eventually scrapped the whole project.

Who’s Next was a critics darling, and consistently lands on lists of the greatest albums of all time. The album was the band's only #1 in the U.K.; it hit #4 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA. 

Last year The Who revisited Who's Next/Lifehouse with a new 10-CD/Blu-ray set that featured 155 tracks, with 89 songs that had never been released and 57 fresh remixes. It included Lifehouse demos, various session recordings and two complete concerts from 1971: one recorded at London’s Young Vic theater and one recorded at San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



