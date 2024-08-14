Today is Wednesday August 14, 2024
ktbb logo


Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after being struck by fleeing driver

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2024 at 8:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- A sheriff’s deputy in California has been hospitalized after she was run over by a driver who was attempting to flee the scene after being pulled over during a traffic stop, officials said.

The sheriff’s deputy from Ventura County, California, tried to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Ventura Avenue and Kellogg Street, according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office that was obtained by ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

It's unclear what prompted the traffic stop or what happened in the moments before the deputy was injured, according to KABC, but authorities did confirm that the driver fled the scene after the crash.

A description of the suspect and their vehicle has not yet been made available, but investigators have said that they are looking for possible surveillance video to help them find the driver.

The deputy involved in the incident has not yet been identified and her current condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC