Black bear attacks child in tent on Montana campground

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2024 at 6:58 am
jared lloyd/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A black bear attacked and injured a child Sunday night in Montana, officials said.

The child -- who had been inside a tent on a private campground near Red Lodge -- was taken to a medical facility in Billings, according to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Officials did not identify the child or disclose their current condition.

The campground was evacuated following the attack, and the bear was shot and killed the next day, officials said.

Officials said "unsecured attractants," including food and garbage, were found in the vicinity of the tent where the attack occurred.

The black bear that attacked the child "had no history of conflicts" and "had likely become food-conditioned and human-habituated after accessing unsecured attractants in the area," officials said.

Officials warned the public that Montana is "bear country," and visitors should take precautions to avoid bear encounters while camping.

Campers were urged to keep food outside of tents, get rid of garbage in "bear resistant bins," and safely secure food or anything with a scent.

"People should be prepared to encounter grizzly or black bears in Montana," the news release stated. "Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with conflicts."

