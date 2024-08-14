Gov. Gavin Newsom urges California schools to restrict cellphone usage in classrooms

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2024 at 6:58 am

Stella/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging schools across the state to restrict students' cellphone usage in classrooms, he said in a letter to schools.

Los Angeles Unified School District -- the second largest district in the U.S. -- and Santa Barbara Unified have already implemented restrictions on the use of cellphones in schools.

In 2019, Newsom signed a bill into law granting districts the authority to regulate the use of the devices during school hours.

"Excessive smartphone use among youth is linked to increased anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 72% of high school and 33% of middle school teachers report cell phone distractions as a major problem," Newsom wrote in the letter.

"Combined with the U.S. Surgeon General’s warning about the risks of social media, it is urgent to provide reasonable guardrails for smartphone use in schools," the letter said.

Newsom also argued that reducing the use of phones in class leads to improved concentration, better academic outcomes and enhanced social interactions.

The push for limited cellphone usage in schools comes amid concerns from public health leaders that social media platforms are contributing to a mental health crisis among young people. In June, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy called for a warning label to be added to social media platforms stating that social media usage can be associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents.

Virginia also announced it will restrict cellphone use in public K-12 schools. Restrictions in that state are set to go into effect starting 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back