George Clooney takes a shot at Quentin Tarantino over his saying Clooney is “not a movie star”

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2024 at 2:32 pm

Dimension Films/Miramax/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

It's hard to tell from a magazine interview how serious George Clooney was being, but in a new chat in GQ with his Wolfs co-star Brad Pitt, George has a few choice words for Quentin Tarantino.

According to Clooney, "Quentin said some s*** about me recently, so I'm a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Pitt], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, 'Well, what about George?'"

Clooney continues, "[Quentin] goes, 'He's not a movie star.' And then he literally said something like, 'Name me a movie since the millennium.' And I was like, 'Since the millennium?' That’s kind of my whole f****** career."

Pitt -- who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood -- had a laugh at the exchange, for the record.

Clooney continues, "So now I'm like, all right, dude, f*** off. I don't mind giving him s***. He gave me s***."

He did admit that his From Dusk Till Dawn co-star, and co-writer is great at what he does, adding, "But no, look, we're really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive."

When Clooney noted he played Tarantino's brother in the 1996 film, Pitt said, "Oh, that's right. He was pretty good in it too."

Clooney snarked, "He was okay in it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back