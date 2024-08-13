East Texas man stung by ‘hundreds’ of bees life flighted

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2024 at 1:57 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – An East Texas man was life flighted to a hospital on Monday after being stung by “hundreds of bees,” according to our news partners at KETK. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the man was stung outside of Rusk in the Reklaw community and the man’s condition is unknown at this time. According to the CDC, bees are most abundant during the warmer months and they recommend running away if attacked by several at once. A bee’s sting released a chemical that may attract other bees. “The average person can safely tolerate 10 stings per pound of body weight,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. “This means that although 500 stings can kill a child, the average adult could withstand more than 1100 stings.”

