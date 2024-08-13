Grand Saline water leak to cause outages

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2024 at 1:24 pm

GRAND SALINE — The City of Grand Saline said on Tuesday a major water leak will impact residents who live near the intersection of North Spring Street at Wolfe Street according to our news partners at KETK. According to the city, the water leak stems from a 12-inch water main and will cause water outages especially to the north-west section of town. Crews are reportedly at the water main to restore services. People are asked to avoid the area and allow the public works department room to work. “While work is being performed expect water discoloration. Crews are assessing the situation, and a restoration time is not available currently,” city officials said. For more information and updates, people are asked to visit the City of Grand Saline Facebook.

