(NEW YORK) -- Chuck E. Cheese has just the ticket for parents looking to save some cheddar on family fun outings, thanks to its new membership plans.

The Texas-based pizzeria and family entertainment chain that brings arcades and animatronic shows under one roof, announced its first-ever nationwide, unlimited-visit monthly membership program to help unlock new discounts for one low monthly fee.

After a successful test run of its Summer Fun Pass boasting strong consumer demand, Chuck E. Cheese laid out details for the new program that will allow families to "visit Chuck E. Cheese as often as they want, play up to 250 games per day, and enjoy discounts of up to 50% off on most food and drinks," the company said in a press release.

"We wanted to create a program that makes Chuck E. Cheese more affordable for families," Mark Kupferman, the chain's executive vice president, said in a statement. "Amid rising costs, our goal was to offer great value, and develop an easy, and fun solution for everyone. After nearly a year of successful testing in several markets, and great demand, we’ve seen firsthand how much families love it. We’re thrilled to launch this program nationwide."

Personal finance expert and senior editor for Business Insider Katherine Fan told ABC News' Good Morning America that "families can get a lot of value out of the Chuck E. Cheese Fund Pass, because it allows them to bring up to six family members on a single power pass."

She added, "let's say you go in on a Tuesday and you have the highest tier pass, which gets you 250 points. You can go right back again the next day and play 250 games again."

What's included in Chuck E. Cheese new membership plan?

There are three tiers with varying levels of gameplay and pricing, two of which are monthly memberships with unlimited visits. A single Fun Pass can be shared by a family with multiple children.

The Monthly Fun Pass Membership offers unlimited daily visits for one low, recurring monthly fee, whereas the Two-Month Fun Pass provides unlimited visits for two months for a one-time charge. Both packages offer the same benefits, with the main difference being the billing method.

The three tiers of Fun Pass are: Bronze Fun Passes for $7.99 per month with 40 games per visit and 20% off most food and drinks; Silver Fun Pass for $11.99 per month with 100 games per visit and 30% off most food and drinks, plus extra play points; and the Gold Fun Pass for $29.99 a month with 250 games per visit, plus 50% off most food, drinks and extra play points.

"For families looking for unlimited visits over a short period, like a holiday break or summer, the Two-Month Pass is a perfect fit," Kupferman explained. "For those who love the idea of visiting year-round, the Monthly Membership is an outstanding choice. Both options provide incredible value and endless fun."

Passes may be used at over 470 participating Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the U.S.

New pricing plans from Chuck E. Cheese signals reboot

Like most indoor event spaces and restaurants, Chuck E. Cheese struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and declared bankruptcy in 2021. But now the family entertainment chain is looking for a reboot to draw families back to their arcade style restaurant.

"The hardest part of any business is getting people in through the door or to your website. And with this fun pass -- members are more incentivized to go through Chuck E. Cheese on a more regular basis," Fan explained. "You'll then be tempted to buy some drinks or get some food. Or maybe you'll want to pay a little bit extra to play the crane games or have your kids play on the trampoline."

This comes on the heels of other entertainment companies, including movie theaters, that have opted to test subscription pricing.

AMC Theaters reported the average ticket price in 2023 was $11.23, which for a family of four makes an outing to the movies $45, without any concessions.

But for regulars moviegoers, memberships can offer an opportunity to save. MoviePass, for example, starts at $10 a month for three free movies.

AMC Stubs A-List offers 3 free movies a week for a $25 monthly fee, with price contingent on location.

