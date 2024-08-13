Trump campaign office burglarized in Virginia; officials release photo of suspect

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2024 at 6:09 am

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

(NEW YORK) -- Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Sheriff's deputies said they were alerted to the break-in at approximately 9:00 p.m. ET, but the suspect was gone before officials arrived on the scene.

Surveillance video provided by officials showed the suspect -- an adult male -- wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office did not indicate if anything was taken or left at the scene.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a news release. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

The campaign office, which is leased, also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, officials said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back