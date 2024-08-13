Today is Tuesday August 13, 2024
Upshur County man gets 50 years for child pornography

Upshur County man gets 50 years for child pornographyGILMER – According to our news partner KETK, a man was sentenced to at least 50 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possesion of child pornography on Monday, Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd said. According to Byrd, Yale’s offences happened on Oct. 2, 2023 after someone in a relationship with him found hidden files on his phone and contacted law enforcement. Officials reportedly recovered several videos and images of child victims as young as 5-years-old on Yale’s phone.

Clinton Scott Yale, 36, has been sentenced to two 50 year sentences in state prison for the child pornography charges and a two-year sentence in state jail for possesion of lewd visual material.

Byrd said there was no evidence that the victims shown were in the area except for two that Yale recorded in his possesion of lewd visual material case. Byrd added that if Yale is ever released he will have to register as a sex offender for life. The case wase was investigated by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.



