Congressman Moran addresses teachers, transparency ahead of school year

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2024 at 3:28 am

ARP – East Texas Congressman Nathaniel Moran encouraged more than 350 teachers, administrators and school board members at a teacher appreciation address ahead of the school year. As more than half of the East Texas school districts head back to the classroom this week, Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas) wanted to reassure our educators they are being seen, heard and are appreciated all the way to Washington D.C. Among topics discussed with the media regarding the upcoming legislative session, Moran spoke clearly of the federal government inching its way into our public school systems. Representatives from five districts, Arp, Mount Enterprise, West Rusk, Sabine and Carlisle ISDs, were present at the teacher appreciation address Monday morning. Rep. Moran ultimately wanted East Texas teachers to know they are “heroes,” saying “educators are heroes from top to bottom.”

“I wanted to communicate back to our school teachers here in East Texas that we are thankful for what they do,” Rep. Moran said. “We’re going to support them and what they do.” “Quite frankly, we’re going to keep the federal government out of their business,” Moran said.

It’s an issue felt within the school systems, according to mayor of Arp and longtime coach and teacher Terry Lowry. He said it feels like educators are “left in the dark.”

“We never know what they’re seeking, what they’re going to try to do to us as far as how they’re going to affect us with, what they expect us to teach, how they want us to act, things of that nature, what they won’t allow us to do. Are they going to take money from us?” Lowry said. “It’s nice to see a congressman that is very supportive.”

Lowry expressed his gratitude for Rep. Moran for his emphasis on taking care of his local school districts and stressing the importance of teachers on the future of the nation.

“The positive aspect of how he appreciates what we do,” Lowry said. “You know, and he’s right. We are in the job to shape these children, to go out and be a successful member of society. If we don’t, then it’s our fault.”

Strong words from the teacher of over 36 years, as Lowry went on to talk about the major issues they are seeing in today’s school systems. Lowry said the biggest concern is the unknowns of students’ homelives, and the unknown of them living with a single mother, single father, no parents at all or maybe even their grandparents. He said many years, he had several students who see him as a parent figure by the end of the school year, but Lowry said “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

These are the stories behind why Rep. Moran wants to keep the federal government in Washington and not in Arp, Texas.

“Our school boards, our teachers, our educators, those that are involved on the local level, they know what’s best. They are accountable to the people here in their community,” Moran said. “They know the kids of this, these districts, and they are best suited to be able to make those decisions for their districts.”

