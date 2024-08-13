Today is Tuesday August 13, 2024
ktbb logo


East Texas inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2024 at 3:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


East Texas inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospitalSMITH COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, a Smith County inmate has died at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said. At around 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, 57-year-old inmate Albert Lee Moore was found unresponsive in his cell. A code blue was reportedly activated and medical personnel at the facility responded to the cellblock where they performed lifesaving procedures.

Once EMS arrived, Moore was taken to a local hospital where he reportedly died on Monday at 6:57 a.m. Smith County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Derrick Choice arrived at the hospital for the inquest. An autopsy has been ordered and Moore’s body was taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

“This custodial death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin and the death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers as is Smith County Sheriff’s protocol,” the sheriff’s office said.

Moore had been incarcerated since Feb. 13 and reportedly made frequent visits to the clinic.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC