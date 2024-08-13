East Texas inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2024 at 3:23 am

SMITH COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, a Smith County inmate has died at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said. At around 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, 57-year-old inmate Albert Lee Moore was found unresponsive in his cell. A code blue was reportedly activated and medical personnel at the facility responded to the cellblock where they performed lifesaving procedures.

Once EMS arrived, Moore was taken to a local hospital where he reportedly died on Monday at 6:57 a.m. Smith County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Derrick Choice arrived at the hospital for the inquest. An autopsy has been ordered and Moore’s body was taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

“This custodial death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin and the death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers as is Smith County Sheriff’s protocol,” the sheriff’s office said.

Moore had been incarcerated since Feb. 13 and reportedly made frequent visits to the clinic.

