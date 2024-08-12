Houston-area cities and consumers challenge CenterPoint

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2024 at 3:55 pm

HOUSTON – Houston Public Media report that several groups representing Houston-area cities and customers are challenging CenterPoint Energy’s withdrawal of a rate increase the company proposed to the Public Utility Commission in March. The organizations argue CenterPoint’s move is an effort to avoid having its rates cut. Last week, CenterPoint filed a request to the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to withdraw proposed rate increases that would have amounted to $1.25 a month for customers. The increases would have boosted CenterPoint’s revenue by $17 million, according to documents the company filed with the PUC in March. “We are acting urgently to strengthen our resiliency, improve our communications and emergency coordination,” CenterPoint CEO Jason Wells said in a statement on August 1 explaining the withdrawal. “We believe any delay or distraction from this mission is unacceptable.”

But a court filing by the Gulf Coast Coalition of Cities, the Texas Coast Utilities Coalition, the Houston Coalition of Cities, and the Texas Consumer Association argued this move was hardly a gift to ratepayers. “CenterPoint professes it is doing ratepayers a favor by withdrawing this rate case, but the Company’s rates are excessive,” the filing said. “The company may not simply rebuff the Commission when it is overearning and should not be left off the hook once again to continue to over-earn.” Sandra Haverlah, president of the Texas Consumer Association, said that CenterPoint had been overcharging ratepayers to the tune of more than $100 million a year. “Since it’s a lookback case over four years, the total approximately over the four years would be somewhere close to $400 million,” Haverlah said. Thomas Brocato, general counsel for the Gulf Coast Coalition of Cities, underscored the point.

Go Back