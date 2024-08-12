Today is Monday August 12, 2024
Tropical Storm Ernesto to bring rain, flooding to Puerto Rico: Path

August 12, 2024
(NEW YORK) -- The next tropical system is forming in the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Ernesto before it reaches the eastern and northern Caribbean.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where up to 10 inches of rain and flash flooding are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday.

After hitting Puerto Rico, most computer models show Ernesto strengthening into a hurricane.

Ernesto is forecast to move east of the U.S. mainland and approach Bermuda by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Ernesto is expected to bring rough surf and rip currents to the East Coast next weekend, but it isn't forecast to make landfall on the U.S. mainland.

