Child and woman stabbed in London, man arrested, police say

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2024 at 9:55 am
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square in central London on Monday, police said.

A man has been arrested and investigators “don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects,” according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service

There is currently no evidence to suggest the incident is terror-related, police said.

The girl and the woman were taken to a hospital, police said, adding in an update that the 11-year-old will require further treatment, although her injures are not considered life-threatening. The 34-year-old woman sustained more minor injures, according to police.

The incident occurred as the U.K. remains on edge after a week of violence as far-right rioters clashed with police. The riots took place across England and Wales and were fueled by far-right activists using social media to spread misinformation.

Those riots follow the deaths of three girls, who were stabbed in a "ferocious" attack during a July 19 dance event in Southport, a seaside town, according to police.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder, police said. The suspect was from Banks, a coastal village in Lancashire, and was born in Cardiff, Wales, police said.

The Crown Court released the suspect's name after a judge ruled it could be released despite his age. Although the suspect was born in the United Kingdom, online rumors spread calling into question his immigration status, police said.

News Partner
