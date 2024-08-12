Injured Texas A&M RB Rueben Owens will miss season

ByPETE THAMEL AND MAX OLSON

August 11, 2024, 4:59 PM

Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens is expected to miss the season after suffering a significant lower body injury during a scrimmage on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Owens produced 743 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns and earned SEC All-Freshman honors during his true freshman season in 2023.

The No. 44 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300 led SEC freshmen in rushing yards (385) and kick return yards (249). The El Campo, Texas, native was set to be one of the Aggies’ top playmakers as a sophomore under new coach Mike Elko.

“Rueben Owens suffered a lower leg injury in our scrimmage on Saturday,” Elko said in a Sunday statement. “I will address his injury at my next media availability.”

Texas A&M returns its leading rusher in junior Amari Daniels, who gained 532 yards and scored six TDs last season, as well as junior running back Le’Veon Moss (484 rushing yards, five touchdowns).

The Aggies also added Stanford graduate transfer EJ Smith, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, via the transfer portal this offseason. Smith rushed for 557 yards and five touchdowns over 24 career games with the Cardinal.

Texas A&M will open its season Aug. 31 at home against Notre Dame, the No. 7 team in the preseason American Football Coaches Association Poll.

