Red Sox OF Jarren Duran apologizes after using anti-gay slur toward fan

August 11, 2024, 9:39 PM

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said he “fell far short” after directing an anti-gay slur toward a fan during Sunday’s 10-2 home loss to the Houston Astros.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, in between pitches with the count 1-2 and Duran 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, a fan behind home plate could be heard shouting, “Tennis racket! Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!”

Duran looked at the fan and could be heard on the game telecast saying, “Shut up you f—ing f—-t.”

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran said in a statement released by the Red Sox. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

The Red Sox said they “addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game.”

“We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community,” the team said in a statement. “We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

The exchange with the fan came after Duran was honored during a pregame ceremony as the team’s recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award, which recognizes one player per team who “demonstrates a passion for the game and best embodies its values, spirit, and traditions.”

Last month, Duran became the fifth Red Sox player selected All-Star Game MVP after hitting a decisive home run in the contest. In 116 games this season, he is batting .291 and leads Boston with 143 hits.

He went 0-for-3 in Sunday’s loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

