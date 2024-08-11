Trump campaign claims it was hacked by ‘foreign sources’

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump's campaign is claiming it was hacked by "foreign sources" with the intent to interfere in the upcoming election.

The Trump campaign statement cited a report published by Microsoft on Friday, which said, "In June 2024, Mint Sandstorm -- a group run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence unit -- sent a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor. The phishing email contained a fake forward with a hyperlink that directs traffic through an actor-controlled domain before redirecting to the listed domain."

The IRGC is a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Microsoft does not identify the presidential campaign in its report. Microsoft has also not responded to ABC News' request for more information.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson deferred to the Justice Department when asked for comment on the allegations.

"The Biden-Harris Administration strongly condemns any foreign government or entity who attempts to interfere in our electoral process or seeks to undermine confidence in our democratic institutions," the spokesperson said.

They added that they take any reports of "such activity extremely seriously."

The Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice declined to comment.

Outside of the Trump campaign statement, ABC News has not confirmed the campaign was hacked by foreign sources with the intent to interfere in the election.

The Secret Service referred ABC News to the Trump campaign and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence didn't respond to ABC News' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' MaryAlice Parks, Michelle Stoddart and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

