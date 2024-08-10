JD Vance ‘absolutely’ sure Trump thinks he could be president if needed

(NEW YORK) -- Sen. JD Vance affirmed former President Donald Trump's assertion that the vice presidential pick doesn’t matter to the vast majority of voters. However, Vance stressed he's "absolutely" sure Trump is confident he could step up as commander in chief if needed.

"Trump was asked recently very directly, 'Would you be ready to be president on day one' ... Are you ready?" "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked as part of a wide-ranging interview that will air in full Sunday morning.

"He made it the main focus of his vetting process, is, 'Do I think this person can be president on day one if, God forbid, something happens?' Yes," Vance said.

The Ohio senator said voters are more focused on the candidates at the top of the ticket instead of the vice presidential pick.

“They're voting for Donald Trump or for Kamala Harris, not for JD or Tim Walz," he said. "I also think that he's right that the politics of this really don't matter that much.”

