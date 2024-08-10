Today is Saturday August 10, 2024
ktbb logo


New ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer released at D23

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2024 at 10:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney

A new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King arrived Friday.

Disney shared the new look at the highly anticipated Barry Jenkins-directed film, a prequel to The Lion King, at D23, the company's annual fan expo.

Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa in the new film. James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in previous Lion King movies.

Other new cast members include Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voices Taka (aka Scar), and Anika Noni Rose, who voices Mufasa's mother Afia, among others.

John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter are reprising their roles from the 2019 live-action Lion King remake as Rafiki, Pumbaa, Timon, Simba and Nala, respectively.

Notably, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, is voicing Kiara, Simba and Nala's daughter.

"The journey of this film is kind of understanding how someone can build a family out of these very disparate parts," Jenkins told GMA in April.

The Moonlight director added that it's also about "how people who may be alone can find strength by coming together."

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in theaters on Dec. 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC