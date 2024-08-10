Dak Prescott held out of Friday practice due to ankle soreness

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2024 at 6:36 am

ByTODD ARCHER

August 9, 2024, 2:29 PM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is being held out of Friday’s light practice with ankle soreness after the joint practice Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams.

The team called it “precautionary reasons,” and it is not considered serious. The Cowboys open the preseason Sunday against the Rams, but Prescott was not going to play. He has not played in a preseason game since Mike McCarthy became coach in 2020.

The Cowboys had their most competitive practice of training camp Thursday. Prescott, who turned 31 on July 29, did not appear to be limited in his movements.

Last month, Prescott briefly wore a walking boot after what was described as a right foot sprain after some workouts before training camp.

In 2020, Prescott suffered a fractured and dislocated right ankle in a Week 5 win against the New York Giants. He returned the next season and missed one game because of a calf strain.

He has talked about the lengths he goes to keep his ankle in good shape with a prolonged warmup and pre-habilitation regimen.

After today’s workout, the Cowboys do not return for a full practice until Tuesday. On Saturday, the team has a walkthrough, and Sunday morning it will travel from Oxnard, California, to SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles for the preseason game.

Prescott has not missed a training camp practice since suffering a strained right latissimus in 2021. Coming off his ankle injury, he did not play in the preseason and then threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys and Prescott have had talks regarding a contract extension. He is set to become a free agent after the season as he plays out the final year of a four-year, $160 million deal he signed in 2021. He is set to make $29 million this season and has a salary cap figure of roughly $55 million.

Go Back