ByJESSE ROGERS

August 9, 2024, 7:39 PM

CHICAGO — Managing a big league baseball team was far from Grady Sizemore’s mind when he joined the Chicago White Sox as a coach this season, but after being elevated to that position on an interim basis Thursday, he said he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I was surprised — surprised but excited,” Sizemore said before his first game Friday. “I welcome the challenge and the opportunity. Just could not wait to get going.”

Sizemore and general manager Chris Getz spoke to reporters in the dugout before their team took on the crosstown Cubs one day after Getz fired manager Pedro Grifol and three coaches.

Sizemore said he had a hard time sleeping Thursday and is hoping to bring a different energy to the dugout.

“I’m a different person, so it’s definitely going to be a different voice, a different attitude, a different energy,” Sizemore said. “Everyone’s different. I’m just going to be myself, try to be authentic and try to be the same guy these players have seen since spring training.”

The White Sox fell 7-6 to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, dropping them to an MLB-worst 28-90. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, their .237 win percentage is the worst through 118 games in the expansion era (since 1961).

Inside the clubhouse before the game, players were not surprised by the managerial change just days after the team broke a franchise-record 21-game losing streak. The club also fired bench coach Charlie Montoyo, third-base coach Eddie Rodriguez and assistant hitting coach Mike Tosar.

“It’s very unfortunate to see people lose their jobs,” first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “Good people, but sometimes change is good.”

Vaughn said he views Sizemore as a contemporary as much as an authority figure. As a player, Sizemore was a three-time All-Star for Cleveland, earning MVP votes in four consecutive seasons (2005-08).

“Out of all of us, he has the most experience,” Vaughn said. “He’s been around the game for a long time. Great attitude, great energy. We’re excited.”

Sizemore played in the league for 10 years before turning to coaching, earning the respect of White Sox players in the short time he has been with them. It’s one reason he was asked to takeover for the rest of the season though he won’t be a candidate for the permanent job. Getz indicated he’ll be going outside the organization for that.

“Yesterday, there were a lot of difficult conversations with Pedro and the staff, but we’re going to turn the page and focus on today,” Getz said. “We’ve got Grady Sizemore here, who is going to help get it to the finish line.”

Sizemore will lean heavily on the front office to help him navigate the final seven weeks of the season. He was asked why he took the job considering the record of the team and the fact that he won’t have a chance to stay on at the helm past this year.

“Because I love this team,” he said. “I love these guys. I’ve enjoyed working with these guys since day one. I want to help any way I can. I have a feeling that part of the reason Chris asked me to do this was the guys in the locker room. I owe it to them to do my best to get this team going in the right direction.”

