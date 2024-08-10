Palestine man arrested for bank robbery inside Walmart

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2024 at 6:31 am

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department arrested a man on Friday for allegedly attempting to rob the First Convenience Bank inside of Walmart. According to our news partner KETK, officers were dispatched to the First Convenience Bank inside of the Walmart Supercenter at approximately 3:41 p.m. on Friday following reports of a robbery in progress.

According to officials, a male subject entered the bank and demanded a large amount of money from an employee at the bank. The subject allegedly stated that he would use force if the employee did not comply, the employee was able to text a relative stating that they were being robbed, after which a 911 call was made.

PPD said that officers arrived on scene and took Joseph White, 20 of Palestine, into custody while he was still standing at the bank counter. According to authorities, White was not found to be in possession of any weapons.

White was booked into the Anderson County Jail and charged with robbery.

“It was unknown at the time if this guy was armed and the officers handled this extremely well in a crowded store,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend the officers on their fast response and safely taking this individual into custody.”

Go Back