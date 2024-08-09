All passengers believed dead after plane carrying 62 people crashes in Brazil, military says

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2024 at 2:01 pm

Aline Salvi

(CASCAVEL, Brazil) -- All passengers are believed to be dead after a Voepass plane carrying 62 people crashed in Brazil on Friday, according to authorities.

The passenger plane was traveling from Cascavel, Brazil, and was bound for Guarulhos Airport, near Sao Paulo, the airline said.

The plane had 58 passengers and four crew members on board, the airline said. Military police confirmed to ABC News that they believe all passengers died.

There is no confirmation of how the accident occurred, the airline said.

The crash was reported to military police at 1:28 p.m. local time.

The two-engine ATR 72 model aircraft fell close to a residential building in Vinhedo outside the city of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo federal police said.

One resident was injured, police said.

Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at an event Friday asked the crowd to observe one minute of silence for the victims of the crash.

Footage of the incident captured the plane falling in a spiral out of the sky followed by a large fireball.

The governor of Sao Paulo is heading back from Vitoria to manage the situation, officials said.

Brazil's civil aviation agency said in a statement they will be investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

