Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool’s joke about playing Wolverine until he’s 90

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2024 at 11:30 am
Marvel Studios

On his Instagram, 55-year-old Hugh Jackman had a little fun with a joke at his expense in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool tweaks his on-screen and real-life buddy that Disney is going to make him play Wolverine "'til you're 90."

Jackman posted a video of himself looking pretty banged up at the end of the film. The snippet, set to Madonna's "Like A Prayer," features Deadpool's whispered tease on a loop.

It freezes with a title card reading, "See you in 2058."

The Oscar-nominated actor will in fact be a nonagenarian that year.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to break the billion-dollar mark in its third weekend in theaters.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



