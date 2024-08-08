Today is Thursday August 08, 2024
Trump says he has agreed to offer from ABC News to debate Harris

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2024 at 3:31 pm
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to an offer from ABC News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

Trump said so during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club on Thursday.

Trump previously said he had been willing to go toe-to-toe with President Joe Biden and agreed to ABC's first invitation issued in May.

However, after Biden dropped out of the race last month and Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump had implied he would not debate Harris on ABC.

Harris has accused Trump of "running scared" and trying to back out of the debate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
