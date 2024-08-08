Today is Thursday August 08, 2024
Believe: Co-creator Bill Lawrence says ‘Ted Lasso’ could return — under one condition

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2024
Apple TV+

When it comes to the future of the Emmy magnet Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, the coach has the ball. 

That's the word from the show's co-creator Bill Lawrence, who tells Collider that a fourth season of the beloved show is a possibility — but only if its titular manager Jason Sudeikis puts the whistle back on. 

"Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it," Lawrence tells the website.

He adds, "Not only is he the star, he's the head writer, and he's also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It's a big deal."

For the record, Lawrence wants to see a season 4, too. "So, as a fan, if someone's like, 'Oh, it's gonna happen again,' I'll go nuts. As a partner, I'm down for whatever he wants to do."

So, for now, Lasso fans, do like the sign in AFC Richmond's locker room says: "Believe." 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
