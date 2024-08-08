Noah Lyles comes up short in bid for double, takes bronze in 200 meters; Letsile Tebogo takes gold

(PARIS) -- Noah Lyles came up short in his quest for the 100-meter, 200-meter double at the Paris Olympics. He did get the bronze, but had been aiming to be the first American to win both in 40 years.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo took the gold in 19.46 seconds, running away from American Kenny Bednarek -- who took silver -- and Lyles. Lyles was the favorite in the event, but ran only 19.70.

Usain Bolt is the last person to accomplish the 100 meters and 200 meters -- in 2016 -- when he did it for the third straight Olympics. Carl Lewis was the last American to win the 100 and 200 when he did the double at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

Lyles won the 100 meters on Tuesday in a historically close race. He edged out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by just 0.005 seconds.

Lyles was attempting to win three golds at the Paris Games by also winning in the 100-meter relay. Lewis is also the last person to win the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100-meter relay when he did it in 1984.

Following his win in the 100 meters, Lyles was asked how he felt about completing the triple.

"Pretty confident," he said. "I can't lie."

Lyles ran the anchor leg in the qualifying heats Thursday, taking first place in the group. The final will be held Friday at 1:47 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

