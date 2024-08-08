Athens 18-year-old charged with child sex crimes

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2024 at 1:54 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – An East Texas teenager was arrested for child sex crimes on Monday and arrest documents reveal several victims came forward according to our news partners at KETK. On July 31, Henderson County officials issued an arrest warrant for Jordan Smith, 18 of Athens, for indecency with a child, aggravated assault of a child, prostitution and solicitation and displaying harmful material to a minor. According to the affidavit, investigators learned from a 14-year-old victim that he and another child were shown pornographic videos by Smith and they were all drinking alcohol. Smith reportedly admitted on July 25 that he bought vodka and he and the victims drank it in his room.

The victims said Smith offered one of them $200 dollars to perform oral sex, the affidavit said. Smith alleged he had fake money but did not remember giving it to the victim.

Officials said that on July 26, a 16-year-old girl outcried that an intoxicated Smith had grabbed her inappropriately for sexual gratification and tried to seduce her. The girl said she repeatedly told Smith “no.”

Smith was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Monday and he is being held on a $460,000 bond.

