Bob Odenkirk, Kieran Culkin and Bill Burr to star in Broadway revival of ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2024 at 1:00 pm
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, Succession's Kieran Culkin, and actor and comedian Bill Burr will tackle David Mamet's classic drama Glengarry Glen Ross in 2025.

The revival of the Tony-winning play will mark the Broadway debuts of Odenkirk and Burr. 

For those unfamiliar with the landmark play, or the 1992 film adaptation that starred Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino and Jack LemmonGlengarry centers on the ruthless and desperate salesmen of a cutthroat Chicago real estate office.

Glengarry Glen Ross will debut this spring at a venue to be announced at a later date, along with additional casting information. The production will be directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Patrick Marber.

A sign-up for tickets can be found at GlengarryOnBroadway.com.

