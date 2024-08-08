2 wanted for allegedly stealing human remains from New Orleans apartment

New Orleans Police Department

(NEW ORLEANS) -- Police in New Orleans are seeking two people accused of stealing human remains from an apartment.

The suspects allegedly stole "a bicycle and of a package containing the remains of a deceased person" from the apartment on July 26, according to the New Orleans Police Department. They then fled the scene, police said.

Though the incident happened in July, police released information on the case Thursday.

Police shared photos and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the two suspects.

It was not immediately clear if the human remains have been identified.

New Orleans police did not provide further information on the circumstances of the theft when asked by ABC News.

