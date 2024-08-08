Shelby County felon sentenced to federal prison

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2024 at 11:52 am

BEAUMONT – A Timpson man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

Austin Yarbrough, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on August 7, 2024.

According to information presented in court, from 2021 through 2023, law enforcement conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating throughout East Texas. Yarbrough was identified as a member of that organization and a distributor of methamphetamine, as well as a firearms trafficker. As a member of the organization, Yarbrough would receive methamphetamine transported by his co-conspirators and then distribute the methamphetamine in the Timpson area. On multiple occasions, law enforcement conducted operations leading to the purchase of methamphetamine and firearms from Yarbrough, including a modified .45 caliber rifle with a shortened barrel and an adjustable stock.

Further investigation revealed Yarbrough has previous felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building, and bail jumping. As a convicted felon, Yarbrough is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Angelina County Sheriff’s Office; Drug Enforcement Administration; and FBI. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.

