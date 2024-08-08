Former Bed Bath & Beyond building to house hundreds of shops

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2024 at 7:56 am

TYLER — Painted Tree Boutiques is coming soon to the City of Tyler where the former Bed Bath & Beyond was located. According to our news partner KETK, the boutique offers a one-of-a-kind retail experience with home decor, fashion and gifts but with a twist. The boutique will reportedly have hundreds of shops all under the same roof, creating a big way to shop small. “From the shop owners to the staff, everyone at Painted Tree Boutiques fosters togetherness,” the boutique’s website said. “It’s about supporting local entrepreneurs and giving the local community a treasure trove of delightful things.”

This will be the store’s first East Texas location with over 12 in the state. The boutique will be located at the Cumberland Mall on 8970 S Broadway Ave, Suite 144 but when it will open has not been released at this time. Small business owners and sellers can now open their own shop at Painted Tree Boutiques by visiting their website or calling 844-762-3342.

“What started as a vintage market in Bryant, Arkansas has grown into an entirely unique shopping and selling boutique experience with over 42 locations across the country,” Painted Tree Boutiques said.

