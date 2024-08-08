Falcons WR Moore carted off from practice with noncontact injury

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2024 at 6:57 am

ByMARC RAIMONDI

August 7, 2024, 12:19 PM

MIAMI — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore was carted off the field Wednesday with an air cast on his right leg at the end of a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

It appeared that Moore suffered a noncontact injury toward the end of practice. He was loaded onto the cart and taken to the on-site medical facility. Practice was then called off immediately after.

Falcons wide receiver Kirk Cousins said in a media scrum after practice that the team was praying for Moore. Atlanta has yet to release an official statement about the injury, though it confirmed it on social media.

Moore, 24, was acquired by the Falcons in a March 14 trade with the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Moore has practiced mainly as the team’s fourth wide receiver in training camp, behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud. He has worked often with the second unit and developed an early chemistry with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., including several big plays.

Moore, a fourth-year player, had 40 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown last season in Arizona.

This was the second day of joint practices between the Falcons and Dolphins. The two will meet in a preseason game Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

