Longhorns add 4-star WR recruit Kaliq Lockett to 2025 class

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2024 at 6:56 am

ByELI LEDERMAN

August 7, 2024, 12:49 PM

Four-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, No. 23 in the 2025 ESPN 300, announced his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon, landing with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns as the highest-ranked member of the program’s 2025 class.

From Sachse, Texas, Lockett is the fourth-ranked pass catcher in the 2025 cycle, and the 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver now intends to begin his college career close to home, opting for the in-state Longhorns over Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU and Florida State following visits to all five schools this spring.

With his pledge, Lockett becomes the top-rated member of a 2025 Texas class that boasts two other top-100 commits in defensive end Lance Jackson (No. 65 in the ESPN 300) and outside linebacker Elijah Barnes (No. 94), as well as a pledge from four-star quarterback K.J. Lacey, the No. 11 pocket passer in the cycle.

“A lot of factors played into it,” Lockett told ESPN. “But I know Texas will make me one of the best receivers in the country and a first-round draft pick.”

In Lockett, Texas now has a cornerstone commit in a talented offensive class bound for Austin.

Along with Lacey, the Longhorns hold pledges from top-300 rushers James Simon (No. 24 running back) and Rickey Stewart (No. 25) and four-star tight ends Nick Townsend and Emaree Winston. Lockett is Sarkisian’s 17th overall pledge in 2025 and the ninth commitment from within the ESPN 300 to an incoming class that ranks No. 18 in ESPN’s latest team recruiting rankings for the 2025 cycle.

Lockett, who intends to close his recruitment following his pledge, pointed to the meaningful connection he’s developed with Longhorns passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson among the elements that pulled his commitment to Texas.

“That might be one of the best relationships I’ve built in the short time we’ve had,” Lockett said.

Lockett’s recruitment gained steam following his sophomore season at Sachse High School, flashing his standout 6-foot-7 wingspan while hauling in 29 passes for 492 yards and five touchdowns. More offers poured in after Lockett totaled 59 catches for 1,299 yards and 13 receiving scores as a junior last fall, averaging 118 yards per game in 2023.

Texas waited until after Lockett’s junior campaign to offer the skilled wide receiver who plays roughly 220 miles from the Longhorns’ campus. However, it didn’t take Texas to separate itself from the SEC foes and other major powers chasing Lockett’s pledge, selling proximity to home and Sarkisian’s record of producing elite wide receivers, including 2024 NFL draft selections Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington, and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

“[Sarkisian] has put so many receivers in the league,” Lockett said. “He’s had tons of first-round receivers. A Heisman Trophy receiver. What’s not to like about him and that place?”

Lockett’s decision leaves four-star pass catchers Jaime Ffrench and Jerome Myles as the top uncommitted wide receivers in the 2025 cycle. Ffrench is expected to announce his pledge Aug. 30, with Texas among the programs in the mix. Myles, a former Ole Miss commit, recently received an offer from Georgia and announced his top 10 schools on Monday.

Lockett’s pledge could mark only the first major development in what is expected to be a busy month on the recruiting trail for Sarkisian and the Longhorns. As the 2025 cycle approaches the fall, Texas remains in contention for Ffrench (No. 17 in the ESPN 300), No. 1 outside linebacker Jonah Williams (No. 8), five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi (No. 9) and top uncommitted athlete Michael Terry (No. 24) as the Longhorns look to bolster their first SEC signing class.

