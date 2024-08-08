Texas RB CJ Baxter to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2024 at 6:55 am

ByDAVE WILSON

August 7, 2024, 1:49 PM

Texas running back CJ Baxter suffered a knee injury in practice Tuesday that will require season-ending surgery, the school announced Wednesday.

An MRI revealed Baxter injured the lateral and posterior collateral ligaments (LCL and PCL) in his right knee, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Baxter, the No. 30 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300, was expected to be a major contributor for Texas this season. Last year, Baxter became the first true freshman to start a season opener for the Longhorns since Ricky Williams in 1995, before leaving the Rice game with a rib injury after five carries for 38 yards.

Jonathon Brooks established himself as the starter afterward, rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 TDs before a knee injury against TCU ended his season. Baxter started the next game against Iowa State, running for 117 yards on 20 carries for his only career 100-yard game at Texas, finishing the season with 659 yards and five touchdowns as Texas won the Big 12 and landed a Sugar Bowl berth in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

While Baxter’s loss is a big one, the Longhorns have depth at running back. Both Baxter and Jaydon Blue were expected to share carries, and both were named this week to the Doak Walker Award watch list, honoring the nation’s best running back.

Blue, 6 feet and 220 pounds, has appeared in 23 games at Texas, including all 14 last season as the Longhorns finished 12-2, won the Big 12 and made the College Football Playoff.

Baxter and Blue shared the load after Brooks’ injury, with Blue running for 398 yards and three TDs last season, including 10 carries for 121 yards and a TD against Texas Tech, and four catches for 45 yards in the CFP semifinal loss to Washington, where he also returned three kickoffs for 80 yards.

Behind Blue, sophomore running back Tre Wisner played in all 14 games last season on special teams.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that incoming freshman Jerrick Gibson, who was ranked as the No. 2 running back nationally and the No. 59 overall prospect in the 2024 ESPN 300, has impressed him in early returns.

Texas opens its first season as a member of the SEC on Aug. 31 at home against Colorado State.

Orangebloods was first to report the news.

Go Back