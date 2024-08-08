Reports: Bristol Motor Speedway to host Reds-Braves game

August 7, 2024, 2:39 PM

Bristol Motor Speedway is gearing up for Major League Baseball next season.

The longtime NASCAR track will host a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds next season on Aug. 2, 2025, according to multiple reports.

Officials from the track and its owner, Speedway Motorsports, have a news conference planned Friday to discuss Bristol’s 2025 schedule.

The half-mile oval has a maximum seating capacity of nearly 150,000 and hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races per season.

“It’ll be like SEC football,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley, who was born in Memphis and lives in Mississippi, said recently when asked about playing in Bristol, according to The Athletic.

“You know what’s crazy? I’ve never been to a NASCAR race — never been to Talladega, as close as I am.”

The track has been of one NASCAR’s most exciting venues since opening more than 60 years ago with a history of hosting other sports besides racing.

Bristol hosted an NFL exhibition game in 1961 between Philadelphia and Washington. The track held two college football games in consecutive weeks in 2016 in Tennessee-Virginia Tech and East Tennessee-Western Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

