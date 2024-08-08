Seahawks ‘getting after it’ as multiple fights break out at camp

August 7, 2024, 7:49 PM

RENTON, Wash. — At least five fights broke out at Seattle Seahawks practice on Wednesday, including one in which star wide receiver DK Metcalf swung a helmet at cornerback Tre Brown.

In what was the Seahawks’ chippiest training camp practice in recent memory, the scuffling continued even after new coach Mike Macdonald briefly halted the action to address the team.

“We’ve been getting after it,” Macdonald said afterward while appearing on the NFL Network. “I’m proud of how we responded today. We came out and we were ready to practice. I don’t know what the numbers are, but we’ve been out here, I don’t know, 14 of the past 16 days. I think we’re tired of going against one another, but the guys are spirited.

“We had a great practice, and we’re excited for Saturday.”

That’s when the Seahawks open the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Wednesday’s fighting started when Brown and wide receiver Jake Bobo locked horns at the end of one play in 11-on-11 and exchanged blows. Brown landed one right after Bobo’s helmet came off, bloodying the wideout’s nose.

A few minutes later, as an athletic trainer was tending to Bobo on the sideline, tight end Pharaoh Brown and linebacker Tyrel Dodson tussled after Brown took exception to the hard hit that Dodson leveled on Ken Walker III as the running back was crossing the goal line.

At the end of an ensuing play shortly after, Brown and Metcalf went after each other in the end zone. As teammates tried to separate them, Metcalf grabbed Brown’s helmet and swung it at him, hitting safety K’Von Wallace. Brown’s helmet was equipped with a Guardian Cap.

Macdonald then cut the music and paused practice, bringing the team together around him.

The fighting then continued with wide receiver Dee Eskridge and cornerback Carlton Johnson going after each other later in the same 11-on-11 period.

A few minutes later, as offensive and defensive linemen faced each other in one-on-ones, edge rusher Derick Hall took exception to a late shove from guard Christian Haynes, leading to a brawl between the sides that resulted in both players getting ejected from practice.

Macdonald was asked on the NFL Network where the line is when it comes to fighting at practice.

“We’re right on the line right now, and I think the guys realize that,” he said. “‘Hey, let’s take care of one another.’

“Definitely don’t want people fighting out here and stuff, especially against our own teammates. DK gave a great message at the end of practice, just kind of putting everything into perspective. The guys finished out the right way. Proud of our guys.”

