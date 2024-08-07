Georgia school chief says state will restore public funding for AP African American studies course

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2024 at 5:00 pm

PixelsEffect/Getty Images

Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods announced on Wednesday that the state will restore public funding for Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies to be taught in public schools after seeking "guidance and clarity" from the state’s attorney general regarding whether state law permits its inclusion in the state-approved course catalog.

In a statement posted to the Georgia Department of Education website, the Republican school chief said that "It has “been determined that this law shall not restrict local school systems from adopting any AP, IB, or dual enrollment course,” as long as “these courses are implemented ‘in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs,’” as outlined by the law.

"As I have said, I will follow the law. In compliance with this opinion, the AP African American Studies course will be added to the state-funded course catalog effective immediately," Woods' statement continued.

In his decision last month to pull public funding for the course, Woods cited Georgia's House Bill 1084, Republican-backed legislation that became law in 2002 and that banned teaching “divisive concepts” in public school, including numerous concepts dealing with race and racism, including what is generally described as institutional racism.

But on Wednesday, Woods said that his decision to reverse course is based on a determination by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, who said in a letter sent to "the sponsor of [HB 1084]" that "this law shall not restrict local school systems from adopting any AP, IB, or dual enrollment course," and that "Each such course will be exempted from the provisions of the divisive concepts legislation, so long as these courses are implemented “in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs.”

Woods' statement did not name HB 1084's sponsor, but the bill was authored by state Rep. Will Wade.

Carr said in that letter, which was obtained by ABC News, that HB 1084 was "not to be construed or applied to somehow prohibit the implementation of advanced placement, international baccalaureate, or dual enrollment coursework."

"The only limitations placed on such coursework by [HB 1084] are that it is implemented 'in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs.'"

A spokesperson for Carr told ABC News on Wednesday that the letter reflects his view on state funding for the AP African American studies course.

ABC News reached out to Wade's office for further comment, but the request was not immediately returned.

A representative for the Georgia Senate told ABC News that despite the reversal, Democratic lawmakers from both of the state's legislative chambers are still expected to hold a previously scheduled hearing on the issue on Thursday.

Woods’ July 23 decision to prohibit the teaching of AP African American studies in Georgia public schools was met with weeks of backlash from state Democratic lawmakers, educators and students, who urged the superintendent to reverse his decision.

“From the beginning, we knew that Woods was wrong,” Democratic Sen. Nikki Merritt wrote Wednesday on X. “This is a victory today for our students, teachers, and Black History demonstrating the potential of community involvement.”

Merritt previously criticized Woods’ decision during a July 24 press conference at the Georgia State Capitol, where a group of Democratic lawmakers and advocates called on Woods to restore funding for the AP African American studies course and argued that it has been unfairly targeted.

“This course is the only AP course removed. And we're left wondering why. I can tell you it's not about funding,” Merritt said during the event.

While the state rejected funding for the AP course, school districts still had the option to offer courses on African American studies as a topic, but Merritt said that was “not good enough.”

“Explain to me why this course is being singled out and is no longer eligible for state funds,” she added.

Woods said in his statement Wednesday that the exemption will require that a disclaimer be added to all AP courses in the Georgia course catalog, which in part says that "Advanced Placement (AP) courses and their instructional frameworks and curriculum are solely owned and endorsed by the College Board. The contents of these courses have not been reviewed or approved by the Georgia Department of Education."

The disclaimer further advises school districts to "use a process for reviewing, approving, and adopting AP courses and instructional frameworks that engages students, parents, educators, and community stakeholders."

"Curricula and training should abide by state and local policies, including House Bill 1084 – which requires that the curriculum of exempted AP courses be implemented in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs,” the disclaimer concludes.

The inclusion of AP African American studies in public schooling has become a politically charged topic in many states. Florida, South Carolina and Arkansas have also recently pulled public funding for the course.

ABC News' Mariama Jalloh contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back