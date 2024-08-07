Colin Farrell opens up about son James’ life with Angelman syndrome

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2024 at 4:40 pm

Colin Farrell is opening up about his son James' Angelman syndrome diagnosis and what he's doing to help others with intellectual disabilities.

"I want the world to be kind to James," Farrell told People of his eldest child, who is nonverbal. "I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect."

According to the National Institutes of Health, Angelman syndrome is a genetic disorder primarily affecting the nervous system, which results in delayed development, intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, and problems with movement and balance, with seizures being typical occurrences.

The NIH estimates that 1 in 12,000 to 20,000 people are affected by Angelman syndrome and life expectancy "appears to be nearly normal."

With James' 21st birthday approaching in September, Farrell noted that many support systems for families with children with disabilities expire with this milestone.

"Once your child turns 21, they're kind of on their own," he said. "All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you're left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind."

To help combat this, Farrell is launching the Colin Farrell Foundation, which, according to the organization's website, "is committed to transforming the lives of individuals and families living with intellectual disability through education, awareness, advocacy, and innovative programs."

The actor said he's wanted to do something like this for years and that it was a "no-brainer" decision to do something to honor James, and to help others like him succeed in having autonomy in their lives and a sense of community.

Farrell said James has "worked so hard all his life" adding, "I'm proud of him every day, because I just think he’s magic."

