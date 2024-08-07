Today is Wednesday August 07, 2024
ktbb logo


Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ drops haunting teaser

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2024 at 3:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After haunting audiences at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, director Steven Soderbergh's movie Presence let its presence be known with a creepy teaser on Wednesday. 

The teaser doesn't give away anything about the plot: It's just a overhead shot of a suburban street, punctuated by a high-pitched whine.

As the shot rises, eventually entering a home through the window, the screen is slowly filled with titles from the director's filmography, from 1989's Sex, Lies and Videotape through Ocean's Eleven, the Oscar winners Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and finally to the new movie's title. 

The movie stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Julia Fox, and is a ghost story visually told from the ghost's point of view.

The release from NEON opens in January 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC