K-9 finds meth in minivan, driver arrested

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2024 at 12:58 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — A Eustace man was arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop in Mabank where officials found suspected methamphetamine and distribution items according to our news partners at KETK. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:57 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a tan minivan at the 700 block of SH 198 in Mabank. Officials identified the driver as 41-year-old Michael Mark Grubbs. A K-9 unit was used on the vehicle, where the K-9 reportedly gave a positive alert for narcotics. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and reportedly found a magnetic box with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, a scale and baggies. The sheriff’s office claimed the items were used to package and distribute the drugs. Grubbs was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Henderson County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Go Back