Two Palestine men killed in head-on crash

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2024 at 11:14 am

ANDERSON COUNTY – Two people died in a head-on collision Monday night 12 miles from Palestine according to our news partners at KETK. According to the Department of Public Safety, at around 11:08 p.m. a Toyota Tundra was travelling south on State Highway 19 when it veered into the northbound lane hitting a truck tractor towing a trailer head-on. The driver of the Tundra, identified as 21-year-old Abimael Santillian and passenger 19-year-old Tanner Perez, both of Palestine, were pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said they both were not wearing seatbelts. The driver of the truck tractor was not injured, a release said. Addition information is unavailable at this time as the investigation is ongoing, DPS said.

