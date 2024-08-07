Five cities bet $2.7 million on the Michelin Guide

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2024 at 11:10 am

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Fort Worth and four other major Texas cities are investing $2.7 million in potential economic benefits expected to be created by the Michelin Guide, which recognizes restaurants across the globe for food quality. The state’s travel office paid $450,000 annually for marketing and promotional efforts tied to the expansion, along with a $90,000 per year contribution from the cities of Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, tourism officials said. The three-year agreement — totaling $270,000 per city — is intended to increase tourism in the state, but does not guarantee a set number of stars or other Michelin designations for each participating city. “Texas is one of the top destinations for visitors from across the nation and the world, and with the Michelin Guide spotlighting the diverse and flavorful Texas culinary scene, we will continue to attract even more global travelers to the Lone Star State,” said Tim Fennell, director of the Travel Texas office.

The five cities will spend over three years a collective $1.35 million, which will be matched by the state during that time. Michelin Guide, launched by brothers André and Édouard Michelin in 1900, began awarding star ratings to restaurants in 1926. Fewer than 2,000 of the guide’s roughly 17,000 restaurants are located in the U.S. but that number could change after inspectors visit Fort Worth and other Texas cities. Fort Worth officials said they are excited that some local restaurants could get global recognition from Michelin, which is arriving in Texas for the first time. The local funding for the Michelin Guide — $90,000 annually paid through Visit Fort Worth, the city’s tourism arm — is almost the cost equivalent of leasing two prominent billboards in a major city for about a year at an average rate of $3,500 per month, officials said. “With 1 in every 3 tourism dollars being spent on food and beverage by Fort Worth visitors, the largest tourism-spend category grossing more than $760 million last year, it was a no-brainer to join efforts in bringing Michelin to Texas,” Mayor Mattie Parker said.

