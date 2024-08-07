49ers open to Aiyuk trade; Patriots, Browns, Steelers interested

ByMIKE REISS

August 6, 2024, 2:49 PM

After an offseason full of back and forth, the San Francisco 49ers are now willing to listen to trade offers for Brandon Aiyuk and have given the star wide receiver permission to negotiate a contract with other teams.

It represents a significant change for the 49ers, who did not have the same willingness to listen to trade offers at the start of training camp.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Tuesday that Aiyuk has permission to negotiate with other teams but said there’s still a scenario where a deal gets done to keep Aiyuk in San Francisco.

“It’s been at this point for a little bit, so nothing really new to me,” Shanahan said. “You’re always disappointed when you can’t keep hold of all your players or it’s not going exactly right. I don’t like losing anybody, so that’s why I’m hoping it does work out here. But right now, we don’t have that solved yet. I hope it does.”

The New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have been in contact with the Niners and are interested in trading for Aiyuk, sources told ESPN.

The Steelers’ talks with the 49ers had been stalled as of Monday night, but the teams reengaged in trade discussions Tuesday in an ever-fluid situation that still involves other teams as well, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots have been attempting to acquire Aiyuk for months, and it has been a slow process from their side, according to sources. New England is willing to make Aiyuk one of the top five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL in terms of average salary per year, according to a source.

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo wouldn’t confirm that the Patriots have been granted permission to negotiate with Aiyuk, but did acknowledge that he spoke with current New England receiver Kendrick Bourne, because Bourne’s name has surfaced in reports as someone who could be included in a potential trade.

“It was a good conversation. Once again, I feel like the story is so much further along than anything else,” Mayo said Tuesday before the Patriots’ practice. “I just wanted to make sure we cleared the air. I do believe in being transparent with the players and really setting those guys at ease.”

When asked about reports linking the Browns to Aiyuk and whether he is a player who could help Cleveland, coach Kevin Stefanski said, “I don’t really get into reports or speculate … I’m really just focused on today and practice.”

Stefanski also said he would keep private any conversations he’s had with wide receiver Amari Cooper, whose name has been floated in a hypothetical deal for Aiyuk.

The situation could lead to several outcomes, including Aiyuk staying with the 49ers and playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie deal that would pay him $14.124 million, sources said. Other teams are willing to pay Aiyuk more than twice as much, but he has balked so far at multiple offers, according to sources.

The 49ers also have to be comfortable with any trade compensation, and sources told ESPN that the reigning NFC champions are willing to keep Aiyuk.

Throughout the Aiyuk saga, which has involved plenty of pushback from Aiyuk using social media and culminating in an official trade request at the start of camp, the Niners have been adamant about not wanting to hurt their chances of winning the Super Bowl this year.

The idea of trading Aiyuk, who was a second team All-Pro and the team’s best receiver in 2023, would almost certainly do that unless San Francisco gets an impactful player or two in return. A source told ESPN on Tuesday that interested teams have been more willing to talk about including players and picks, which has helped the Niners become more open to a deal in the past couple of weeks.

Aiyuk was at the 49ers’ facility Tuesday but did not participate in practice as he continued his “hold in.” Through the team’s first 11 practices of training camp, Aiyuk has often been spotted watching practice from the sideline but that hasn’t happened the past couple of sessions. He has, however, been attending meetings and participating regularly in those.

“Brandon’s a great player so it’s real hard to be better when you lose a great player,” Shanahan said. “We’ve got to look into anything. We’ve got to understand the situation we’re in, what that looks like and it does take time so hopefully it’ll all work out the best for him and the best for us in the long run.”

The 49ers listened to offers for Aiyuk before and during April’s NFL draft but rebuffed those offers because they wouldn’t get enough in return. Since then, the league’s wide receiver market has exploded with multiple top wideouts — including Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and others — signing lucrative long-term extensions.

Once the draft passed, the Niners shut down Aiyuk trade discussions in part because of their Super Bowl aspirations this season. The idea of trading Aiyuk for draft picks in 2025 and beyond would not help attain that goal. Niners defensive end Nick Bosa said Tuesday that trading Aiyuk at all would make it that much more difficult.

“I think it would be huge [to lose him],” Bosa said. “I trust John [Lynch] and Kyle but he’s a very tough player to replace.”

NBC Sports Bay Area reported late Monday night that the 49ers have “negotiated the framework of trades” that would send Aiyuk to the Patriots or Browns.

Aiyuk, 26, reported for the 49ers’ training camp but has not practiced as he seeks a new deal.

The Patriots’ lengthy pursuit of Aiyuk traces back to February, when executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf shared his hope to “weaponize the offense.” The Patriots selected Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, and one of their goals has been to surround the former North Carolina quarterback with more talent to aid in his development.

New England attempted in March to sign free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who ultimately landed with the Tennessee Titans on a four-year, $92 million deal.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.

