Patriots won’t pursue trade for WR Brandon Aiyuk

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2024 at 6:55 am

ByABC News

August 6, 2024, 9:49 PM

After inquiring about Brandon Aiyuk’s availability, the New England Patriots have decided not to explore any further trade possibilities with the San Francisco 49ers regarding their standout wide receiver, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Patriots were one of three teams that had been in contact with the Niners about a potential trade for Aiyuk, along with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told ESPN.

New England had been attempting to acquire Aiyuk for months, and it had been a slow process from its side, according to sources. New England was willing to make Aiyuk one of the top five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL in terms of average salary per year, a source said.

Aiyuk, a second-team All-Pro and the Niners’ best receiver in 2023, was at the team facility Tuesday but did not participate in practice as he continued his hold-in. Through the team’s first 11 practices of training camp, Aiyuk, 26, has often been spotted watching practice from the sideline, but that hasn’t happened over the past couple of sessions. He has, however, been attending meetings and participating regularly in those.

The Niners confirmed early Tuesday that Aiyuk had received permission to negotiate with other teams but said there is still a scenario where a deal gets done to keep Aiyuk in San Francisco.

“It’s been at this point for a little bit, so nothing really new to me,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. “You’re always disappointed when you can’t keep hold of all your players or it’s not going exactly right. I don’t like losing anybody, so that’s why I’m hoping it does work out here. But right now, we don’t have that solved yet. I hope it does.”

The situation could lead to several outcomes, including Aiyuk staying with the 49ers and playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie deal that would pay him $14.124 million, sources said. Other teams are willing to pay Aiyuk more than twice as much, but he has balked so far at multiple offers, according to sources.

The 49ers also have to be comfortable with any trade compensation, and sources told ESPN that the reigning NFC champions are willing to keep Aiyuk.

“Brandon’s a great player, so it’s real hard to be better when you lose a great player,” Shanahan said. “We’ve got to look into anything. We’ve got to understand the situation we’re in, what that looks like, and it does take time — so hopefully, it’ll all work out the best for him and the best for us in the long run.”

The Steelers’ talks with the 49ers had been stalled as of Monday night, but the teams reengaged in trade discussions Tuesday in an ever-fluid situation that still involves other teams, as well, sources told Schefter.

When asked about reports linking the Browns to Aiyuk and whether he is a player who could help Cleveland, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, “I don’t really get into reports or speculate. … I’m really just focused on today and practice.”

Stefanski also said he would keep private any conversations he has had with Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper, whose name has been floated in a hypothetical deal for Aiyuk.

A first-round pick of the Niners in 2020, Aiyuk had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Nick Wagoner and Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.

