Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2024 at 1:25 am
Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Longview shootingLONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department is currently investigating a shooting on Hubbard Drive that has left one person with life-threating injuries. Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton said the shooting took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the 100 block of Hubbard Drive. Thornton said the person injured was taken to a local hospital and police are actively investigating.

This is a developing story, we will have more details as they are released.



