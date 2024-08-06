Longview woman dies in road rage incident

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 4:28 pm

LONGVIEW — A Longview woman is dead after a verbal argument led to a driver ‘intentionally’ hitting her. According to our news partner KETK, Longview PD were called in an “accident” with injuries on 3100 Letourneau Drive. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Teleka Levy-Williams of Longview, with significant injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police found out in the their investigation that Levy-Williams death wasn’t an accident. They learned she had been intentionally struck by a vehicle after an argument. Law enforcement identified the driver of the vehicle as 34-year-old Nadio Hughes of Longview. Hughes was charged with murder and is in the Gregg County Jail where she is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Longview Police asks anyone with additional information on the case to contact them at 903-237-1110 provide information online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

