Today is Tuesday August 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Longview woman dies in road rage incident

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2024 at 4:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview woman dies in road rage incidentLONGVIEW — A Longview woman is dead after a verbal argument led to a driver ‘intentionally’ hitting her. According to our news partner KETK, Longview PD were called in an “accident” with injuries on 3100 Letourneau Drive. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Teleka Levy-Williams of Longview, with significant injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police found out in the their investigation that Levy-Williams death wasn’t an accident. They learned she had been intentionally struck by a vehicle after an argument. Law enforcement identified the driver of the vehicle as 34-year-old Nadio Hughes of Longview. Hughes was charged with murder and is in the Gregg County Jail where she is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Longview Police asks anyone with additional information on the case to contact them at 903-237-1110 provide information online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC